Wear face masks to prove you care – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should more be done to enforce the wearing of face masks in supermarkets in the wake of the Omicron variant?

QUESTION: What individual human right should take precedence over the human rights of a nation? Answer: Apparently the right not to wear a mask when in a crowded area, even though it is mandatory to do so (note I’ve avoided the vaccination question).

Common sense tells us that if those who are not wearing masks and have the Omicron variant, there is a good chance that they will pass it on to those who do not have the virus and have also chosen not to wear masks themselves. Wearing a mask not only protects the wearer but it protects others. And yet the non-wearing of masks is as common as ever, as I observed in my local supermarket.

Even though in the store entrance there was a large sign pointing out that the wearing of masks was mandatory, there was no one there to ensure that the instruction was carried out. It is obviously much harder to tackle a non-wearer once they are walking round the store. The last thing we would want is for staff members to place themselves at risk. Of course the Government is to blame because, as far as I’m aware, it has never issued guidance on enforcement.

What we really want is a ‘‘bouncer’ in the entrance who would simply point at a large notice that stated ‘‘No Mask – No Entry’’ to a non-mask wearer. There’d be no argument, no discussion.

And if there was some genuine reason for not wearing a mask some sort of notice should be displayed that we can all see and recognise, not just staff members. We have to convince the non-mask wearer that ‘‘I’m going to do my own thing... and to hell with the rest of you’’ is no longer acceptable. We are supposed to be a civilised, caring society. Let’s show it.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley

THE thousands of people that are anti-vaccine (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, December 21) and refusing to be jabbed will not, of course, be in any need and indeed will not be calling on or troubling the NHS for help and treatment if, God forbid, they happen to contract the dreaded Covid, will they?

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

HOW dare the Archbishop of Canterbury declare that the unvaccinated are immoral, He is not God to judge in that way, and because of that I am not really interested in anything that he has to say.