Welcome to Yorkshire should be now wound up after scandals – Yorkshire Post Letters

The resignation of Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive James Mason has cast fresh doubt on the tourism agency's future.

SURELY this is the right time for the few senior members left at Welcome to Yorkshire to close the tourism agency (The Yorkshire Post, October 2)?

With the ‘run’ of resignations, how can the present management structure offer confidence to council leaders of all the Yorkshire local authorities for promotion of tourism?

Former Wakefield Council leader Peter Box intends to step down as chair of Welcome to Yorkshire.

If decisions made behind closed doors regarding the investigation about a complaint concerning the outgoing chief executive, James Mason, left respected board member, Nicky Chance-Thompson, feeling very uncomfortable, it can only make one wonder how many more such ‘governance’ decisions have been ignored?

If it is decided that Welcome to Yorkshire continues, then the chair Peter Box, who says that he is so committed to running the organisation, should reverse his decision to go and stay and help the future CEO and management team.

I agree with Lord Scriven’s concerns over the last 18 months, and his latest comments that Welcome to Yorkshire is not fit to lead on Yorkshire tourism.

The best, largest and respected agricultural shows in Britain, the Great Yorkshire Show, is one of the best ways of promoting Yorkshire.