Welcome to Yorkshire should be now wound up after scandals – Yorkshire Post Letters

SURELY this is the right time for the few senior members left at Welcome to Yorkshire to close the tourism agency (The Yorkshire Post, October 2)?
With the ‘run’ of resignations, how can the present management structure offer confidence to council leaders of all the Yorkshire local authorities for promotion of tourism?
If decisions made behind closed doors regarding the investigation about a complaint concerning the outgoing chief executive, James Mason, left respected board member, Nicky Chance-Thompson, feeling very uncomfortable, it can only make one wonder how many more such ‘governance’ decisions have been ignored?
If it is decided that Welcome to Yorkshire continues, then the chair Peter Box, who says that he is so committed to running the organisation, should reverse his decision to go and stay and help the future CEO and management team.
I agree with Lord Scriven’s concerns over the last 18 months, and his latest comments that Welcome to Yorkshire is not fit to lead on Yorkshire tourism.
The best, largest and respected agricultural shows in Britain, the Great Yorkshire Show, is one of the best ways of promoting Yorkshire.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.