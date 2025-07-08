Wes Streeting’s plan for encouraging better diets is policy guff - Yorkshire Post Letters
Wes Streeting says his plans for better diets mean the supermarkets will "nudge people in the right direction without any of us even noticing". Nudge? Or fudge? I will decide by monitoring our usual supermarkets to see whether they ever stop their vile habit of putting wine, beer and spirits here, there and everywhere in order to trigger impulse buys - they should be hiding the booze, not hiding the crisps.
Pity the unfortunate alcoholics - they need a new route every week to make sure they avoid temptation. Booze should be in a clearly-identified peripheral area rather than pushed in front of our noses wherever our trolleys roll.
I note that the plans are heavy with the words targets, reporting and penalties - wonderful stuff, guaranteed to boost the fortunes of the IT teams which will have to build all the new software and the pen-pushers who will have to analyse it all.
Doubtless there will be a world-beating AI system at the heart of it, consuming even more precious electricity. I dread to think what the detail of these new laws will look like - but specialist lawyers and food technologists will be employed on poring over it to find all the loopholes and to try to plug them, another waste of human capability.
Instead of all this guff governments long ago should have ensured no products were allowed to come to market if they were unnecessary and harmful - the ultra-processed foods which have done so much harm.
If we had banned this stuff before food companies came to rely on it for their profits then the supermarket shelves would never have been piled high with it. Perhaps we can ban them now from coming up with more and more of these harmful products?
