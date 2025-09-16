What a shame Reform are proving blind to the benefits of rail improvements in the North - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Colin S. Moore, Hamilton Drive, York.

Reform could prove a visionary party with consistent ambitions for the growth and development of our great country. Unlikely on the strength of recent announcements.

Northern rail connections vary from the mediocre to the dire. Powerhouse Rail offers badly needed improvements. So why does Reform's Richard Tice want to abandon it half way?

He says HS2 shows the folly of rail improvements. Yes that scheme was flawed from the start but if he looked around he'd find road schemes well over budget and rail schemes like East Coast electrification delivered on time and on budget by a nationalised British Rail.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice speaks during the Reform UK party's annual conference. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Voters don't want Powerhouse Rail, he says. Really? Rail improvements like London's Elizabeth line and reopening the Ashington line have proved enormously popular with the latter carrying four times the expected numbers in a largely working class area.