What a stark contrast between the late Pope Francis and the likes of Netanyahu - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

We are not long from the funeral of a widely respected man in Rome. For him the poor, the weak, the helpless, the victims of war were a priority. His regular daily phone calls to believers in Gaza, even during his worse days, were so important to him.

He excoriated the policies of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the actions of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), killers of so many children, babies, mothers in Gaza.

The recent murders and lies and cover-ups by the IDF have been exposed, after the killings of a Red Crescent ambulance crew and aid workers.

Pope Francis on the popemobile in 2022. PIC: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

In anticipation of being called a Hamas backer and hater of Jews, I see Hamas and Hezbollah as just as depraved as any IDF unit, indifferent to the deaths and maiming and misery for so many.

In Europe, war still continues, hopefully Donald Trump has come to see Vladimir Putin for what he is, a former KGB high ranker, Stalin believer, no moral compass, chemical weapon user in Syria, whose word or assent is never anything but a lie.