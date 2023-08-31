What exactly are the green economic opportunities that net zero is supposed to present? - Yorkshire Post Letters

I refer to the Yorkshire Post Letters 23/08/2023 article concerning Net Zero by HA Douglas of Beverley.

Mr Douglas hits the nail on the head in an excellent appraisal of the consequences of the race for net zero. The content should be sent to every school in the country to provide a balanced view of current teaching.

On this day, other letters and the Comment section contradict Mr Douglas, saying that we must up the pace of this mad dash for the unattainable.

A general view of a wind farm. PIC: Adobe

They cite the opportunities going begging as other countries race ahead with green investment. They champion massive investments in Green Industries presumably financed by the taxpayer, adding to the current burden of high energy costs.

But what are these Green Industries besides renewable energy and unproven carbon capture?

What is the Green Revolution apart from sustainable energy and tinkering with food production? Where are the thousands of green jobs to replace those lost in manufacturing?

In the meantime, as we close the last premium coal mine and ban fracking, we buy shale gas, oil, wood pellets, and inferior coal from abroad when we have abundant resources in the UK.