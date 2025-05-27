What Israel is doing in Gaza amounts to a war crime - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 27th May 2025
Bryn Glover, Dallowgill, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.

We continue to hear news of Israeli army attacks on hospitals in which numbers of children are always killed. We are told that these are specifically targeted attacks on Hamas leaders and Hamas control centres, presumably chosen as targets following secret intelligence reports.

Does the Israeli army really expect the rest of the world to believe that there are still people attempting to exist in Gaza who would be willing to betray such information, knowing what the consequences would be? We need to call this out for what it is: it is unlawful genocide; it is a war crime.

