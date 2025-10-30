What on earth is Labour playing at attempting to morph into Reform? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dilys Morgan, Braddons Hill Road East, Torquay.

What on earth are you doing, Labour? You’re alienating huge parts of the electorate.

It was madness to chase Reform UK voters by shifting right. The Conservatives tried that - and destroyed themselves. You’re repeating their mistake. Reform has surged while Labour and the Tories sink.

You talk endlessly about ‘growing the economy’, but growth means nothing if most of the gains go to billionaires and the top 1 per cent. Their wealth has exploded, especially since Covid, while ordinary families are crushed by soaring costs for basics like housing, food, energy, water and council tax. Yes, you’ve raised the minimum wage, but most people are still worse off.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a press conference. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

You’ve refused to touch taxation of the ultra rich’s wealth, apart from ending non-dom status. Meanwhile, you’ve kept the Tory freeze on tax allowances (fiscal drag) - a stealth tax on workers that automatically drags more people into higher tax bands while the super-rich glide by untouched.

As economist Richard Murphy’s Taxing Wealth Report 2024 shows, simple reforms - e.g. taxing capital gains like income; applying a National Insurance like tax to investment income; restricting tax relief on pensions to basic rate; charging VAT on financial services; and many more - could rebalance the system overnight. Instead, middle earners shoulder most of the burden while the richest normally pay less than 20 per cent on simply vast amounts of wealth gains and often nothing at all.

Oxfam and the Resolution Foundation both warn that inequality is deepening and living standards are still stagnating and even worsening. If Labour fails to deliver real gains for ordinary people (and it’s not looking promising given the story so far), don’t be surprised if voters head to the Greens or Reform (God forbid!) in 2029.