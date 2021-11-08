What World Radiography Day means to NHS – Yorkshire Post Letters

Events are taking place on November 8 to mark World Radiography Day.

TODAY is World Radiography Day and this year marks the 50th anniversary since the first computed tomography (CT) scan of the head was undertaken.

Under the direction of Sir Godfrey Hounsfield, the team from London was behind arguably the most significant development in the entire history of medicine.

Since X-rays had been discovered in 1895, imaging of the body had chiefly been in two dimensions. The CT scan opened up the possibility of three-dimensional scanning.

The benefits of CT scanning for patients have been stark. CT plays a pivotal role in the management of many life-threatening illnesses and conditions.

From the patient with lung cancer to those who have been involved in major trauma, CT scanning is now crucial to their diagnosis and long-term prognosis

Since the merger of the Bradford and Airedale College of Health into the University of Bradford in 1995, diagnostic radiography has become an important part of the university’s portfolio.

Our course has an international reputation in producing high-quality graduates who meet the demands of today’s healthcare.

In response to the developments of CT and MRI, plus the move to see greater involvement of diagnostic radiographers in image interpretation, the university created, and still delivers, postgraduate courses that are attended by students from across the country.

Recent months have also seen significant investment in facilities to support our undergraduate and postgraduate students.

While the technological developments have impacted upon the profession and the university, the importance of patient care remains fundamental to our identity.

By using our established patient and public involvement group of service users and carers, in addition to vital experience in clinical practice, the diagnostic radiography students experience that blend of technology and caring which is so fundamental for good practice.

The University of Bradford continues to support the NHS and wider healthcare by producing graduates that are in tune with the ever-advancing technological side of the profession while not forgetting the need for high-quality patient care.