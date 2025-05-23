What would the Golden Generation say about the state of today’s world? - Yorkshire Post Letters
It has been good to see the interviews recently of the few remaining survivors from VE Day. Almost all speak mainly of those who did not survive, and some tell of the feeling of guilt that they were lucky enough to survive. We rarely ask them openly about the world as it is now, probably so that they are not forced into an embarrassing answer which we don't want to hear.
My father in law landed on Sword Beach and fought his way across Europe to beyond the Rhine. My father fought the fires following the bombing raids on Bristol and Southampton. I know what they would have replied.
They would have welcomed the improvements in our material wellbeing and the wonderful advances in medicine (though they would not understand how there can be foodbanks when a footballer is paid weekly what would be a major Littlewoods Pools win to them).
They would view with deep sadness and disappointment the moral state of our nation with teenage stabbings and an endemic drugs problem.
And both would avoid with abhorrence what they would see as the dangerous swamp of social media.
