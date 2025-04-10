What’s the issue with salaries of senior government officers when private sector pay is so high? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dr Andy Asquith BA (Hons) PhD FHEA, Centre for Local Government, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greetings from Sydney. I note with interest two stories in today’s The Yorkshire Post (April 1) on pages 2 and 8 regarding salaries paid to senior local government officers. The source of the story – a piece of ‘research’ from the Tax Payers Alliance can hardly be regarded as impartial and unbiased.

What both of your stories, and indeed the Tax Payers Alliance report itself fail to acknowledge is that when comparisons to private sector salaries are taken into consideration, those received by a few local government officers and highlighted in the report, pale into comparison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will simply not find any roles in the private sector with responsibilities and complexity which match those of senior local government or indeed other senior public sector employees. Yet the salaries enjoyed by senior people in the private sector simply dwarf those of public servants.

The Council Chamber at Bradford City Hall. PIC: Bruce Rollinson