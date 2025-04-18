When are we going to demand parents take responsibility for child poverty - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

Grace Hammond (The Yorkshire Post, March 28) highlights calls for action on child poverty. She is honest enough to say what is meant by poverty: having a household income less than 60 per cent of the current median for the UK.

That is to say a material living standard generally not below and usually well above that experienced by the great majority of children globally and by almost all children in this country historically.

Your Comment in the same edition speaks of the children’s future prospects being damaged by this ‘poverty’. It seems to me more likely that what holds them back is their parents’ personalities, psychological damage, relationship, culture and attitudes. Even a few thousand pounds more in benefits is not going to change that.

If children in this country are suffering hunger then channelling more money via their parents is not necessarily the best way to address this. We have a right and a duty to see food put on the table in front of them.

You point out that the children are innocent, holding the taxpayers collectively responsible for lack of generosity in responding to emotional blackmail. There is no word of blame for the parents.

Only a minority of families have more than two children. The combination of a large family and low income is an unhappy one, often presented as unfair. But is the unfairness the lack of money or the greater share of children?

It is difficult to operate an ethic of ‘to each according to his need’ when families can multiply their needs without restraint.

Single mothers’ organisation Gingerbread is addressing poverty by seeking to reform the system of child maintenance payable by an absent parent. There is no mention of this worthy campaign from those wanting child credit extended to third and subsequent children.