When did we misplace common sense regarding the weather? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robert Dring, Saltburn by the Sea, Cleveland.

What a healthy dose of common sense from Sarah Todd in her article 'A weather forecast from the nanny state' (The Yorkshire Post, Wednesday, August 6).

As head of a secondary school I once fielded complaints from two parents that their offspring had got wet when a sudden downpour hit an outdoor PE lesson. In an age where schools are expected to have 'policy statements' to cover every eventuality clearly something needed to be done.

We drafted a 'Rain Policy', a tongue-in-cheek concoction in our usual policy format, written in plain English on one side of A4 paper. It contained the memorable sentence, 'It hardly needs saying that in the event of a shower all staff not actually teaching should immediately rush to the field in order to chuck the stuff back in the sky before any pupil gets wet.'

A person using an umbrella in the rain. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

This was placed in our policy file ready for inspection by OfSTED. Inspectors always demanded to see our policies, but none ever commented.

Clearly they didn't actually read them, just wanted to check they existed. For my amusement, today I asked an AI tool to 'write me a school rain policy'. The response I expected was, 'Don't be daft!'