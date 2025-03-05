When will North Yorkshire Council grasp the opportunities presented by offshore wind for Scarborough? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: James Corrigan, Sandside, Scarborough.

It is with no little frustration that I must resort to a reader’s letter, since Scarborough has yet to be represented by a Town Council.

North Yorkshire proudly proclaims its Climate Emergency Declaration and ‘Beyond Carbon’ initiative. Yet it is the only Local Authority bordering the North Sea that is not seeking to benefit from the huge potential of offshore wind. The world’s largest wind farms are in the North Sea. They will expand exponentially over the coming years, thanks to the Government’s green energy initiatives.

Scarborough’s main impediment to economic growth outside the tourist industry has always been its peripheral location. But now, as the nearest open port to the largest windfarm at Dogger Bank, it is uniquely placed to help maximise the efficiency of the wind farms.

We have expertise in traditional seafaring and modern offshore roles and a University Technical College which offers courses in electrical, mechanical and marine engineering. We have berth spaces for vessels available in the harbour, plus plenty of accommodation, transport and services for the crews. Above all, we have multi-generational seafaring families who are in need of skilled, well-paid jobs that will enable them to remain in their hometown.

In Scarborough, we not only have a port with the capacity to support the offshore wind farms, we also have a world-leading offshore operator, headquartered in the town, who employs locally born-and-bred mariners.

The town’s MP, Alison Hume, is the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Coastal Communities Group, looking to enhance education and employment opportunities for the residents of coastal communities.

