Where did the Mayor of South Yorkshire find the magic money tree for Doncaster Sheffield Airport? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Colin Challen, Labour MP for Morley and Rothwell 2001-2010, St Sepulchre Street, Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You report how the Mayor of South Yorkshire is now convinced of the need to spend £160m reopening ‘Doncaster Sheffield Robin Hood’ airport.

This venture originally only came into being because RAF Finningley, the former home of the Vulcan V-bombers closed and some bright spark asked what are we going to do with the site?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had there not been a long runway already in existence nobody would have proposed building a new airport from scratch. It was a perfect example of a municipal vanity project and it was failing long before Covid came along. It’s been dead for some years now.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport pictured in September. PIC: Tony Johnson.

But lo! The said Mayor, having already spent £16m on researching the project, is willing to land his own vanity design on the poor taxpayers of South Yorkshire.

His reasoning must be that there is nothing better to spend £160m on. I wonder how much public money was originally spent on this vanity project?

And what is so different now that will turn this white elephant into a success? Somebody needs to ask Rachel Reeves if maybe she too could access the magic money tree the Mayor of South Yorkshire has found.