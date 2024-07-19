Where does the Conservative party go from here? - Yorkshire Post Letters
Where does the Conservative party go from here?
With the recent emergence of Reform, we now have two Conservative parties. How can this be?
In the short term, it‘s all over for the Tories. They are in dire trouble as donors steer clear, and they cannot win a general election without money. The Tory party became irrational and is no longer a force for conservatism, hence the emergence of Reform.
Will they merge? Will one or the other get swallowed up? Despite the numbers, will Reform be the likely winner?
Will the infighting and lack of clarity keep Labour in power for a decade at least?
Will Reform or the Lib Dems eventually form the official opposition?
