Where have Yorkshire CCC’s non-executive directors gone? - Yorkshire Post Letters

I remember in the 1950s when ‘you are Lobby Ludds and I claim my £5’ was a popular competition, used by newspapers as a circulation booster at seaside resorts.

My suggestion is that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club should reinvent this concept, in order to locate its missing on match days non-executive directors (NEDs).

Spectators could be offered a cash prize if they spot an NED watching Yorkshire play cricket. It won’t cost much.

'With the exception of the two ‘member directors’, none of the NEDs have been seen watching County cricket in 2023, home or away.' PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

With the exception of the two ‘member directors’, none of the NEDs have been seen watching County cricket in 2023, home or away. Attendance by them last year was similarly rare.

For example, at the two County games at Scarborough in 2022, a section of the front row of the Pavilion balcony was reserved exclusively for ‘the YCCC Board’. There was not a single attendee over eight days of cricket.

One of Lord Patel’s several poisonous legacies (in addition to financial incompetence and profligacy) has been to leave us with a YCCC Board who are not much interested in cricket.

Quite simply it is not their priority. In the circumstances, small wonder the team’s performance on the field this year has been so completely underwhelming. Rock bottom of the County Championship after five games.