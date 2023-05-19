All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Where have Yorkshire CCC’s non-executive directors gone? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin Butterworth, Holmfirth.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 19th May 2023, 11:45 BST

I remember in the 1950s when ‘you are Lobby Ludds and I claim my £5’ was a popular competition, used by newspapers as a circulation booster at seaside resorts.

My suggestion is that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club should reinvent this concept, in order to locate its missing on match days non-executive directors (NEDs).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spectators could be offered a cash prize if they spot an NED watching Yorkshire play cricket. It won’t cost much.

Most Popular
'With the exception of the two ‘member directors’, none of the NEDs have been seen watching County cricket in 2023, home or away.' PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire'With the exception of the two ‘member directors’, none of the NEDs have been seen watching County cricket in 2023, home or away.' PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
'With the exception of the two ‘member directors’, none of the NEDs have been seen watching County cricket in 2023, home or away.' PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

With the exception of the two ‘member directors’, none of the NEDs have been seen watching County cricket in 2023, home or away. Attendance by them last year was similarly rare.

For example, at the two County games at Scarborough in 2022, a section of the front row of the Pavilion balcony was reserved exclusively for ‘the YCCC Board’. There was not a single attendee over eight days of cricket.

One of Lord Patel’s several poisonous legacies (in addition to financial incompetence and profligacy) has been to leave us with a YCCC Board who are not much interested in cricket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quite simply it is not their priority. In the circumstances, small wonder the team’s performance on the field this year has been so completely underwhelming. Rock bottom of the County Championship after five games.

But fear not for them. No doubt our NEDs will re-emerge in early July for the high profile networking and photo opportunities provided by the forthcoming Test Match against Australia.

Related topics:Yorkshire CCCSpectatorsYorkshire PostYorkshire