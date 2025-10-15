Where is the sense in adding another runway at Heathrow? - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Simon Honey, Benhill Road, Sutton, Surrey.

If someone offered you £1m to kill your grandmother, would you take it? I hope not. What if accepting £10m meant thousands more early deaths? (By making air pollution worse, for example).

What if a billionaire profited from a product that slowly poisoned humanity - would you support them or fight to stop it?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If economic growth is treated as an end in itself that’s the kind of thing that happens - and that’s exactly what the UK Government is doing. They focus on the dosh and downplay the harm.

A plane flies past a 'Stop Heathrow Expansion' sign. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wireplaceholder image
A plane flies past a 'Stop Heathrow Expansion' sign. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Adding an extra runway at Heathrow will probably cause around 100 extra deaths a year, worsen pollution and make the lives of those who live there even more a living hell. Meanwhile more than 20 more airports have plans to expand.

All the while the plastics industry grows relentlessly, quietly embedding toxins in our bodies, air, and soil. The building industry is being allowed to bypass planning rules by paying to offset damage elsewhere instead of preventing it on their own sites.

Where is the line between growth that harms and growth that heals? Can we design a system of governance that rewards regeneration instead of harm - or are we doomed to support profit chasing forever while the rest of society suffers and disintegrates?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Labour promised change, yet their overall strategy embeds widespread harm through their outdated and incomplete conception of ‘growth’ (However Reform or Conservatives would make things far worse),

Labour, stop pretending growth at any cost is acceptable. Reward what creates wellbeing. Deincentivise what creates harm. Jobs that create long term harm for the many, while creating short term financial gain for a few, are not worth having. Let’s see that decade of national renewal you promised.

Related topics:HeathrowYorkshire PostSuttonSurreyLabourJobsUK Government
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice