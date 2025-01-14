Where was the Home Secretary as more migrants landed in Britain on Christmas Day? - Yorkshire Post Letters
When record numbers of illegal immigrants are entering Britain, which is 25 per cent up on last year, and a staggering 450 landed on Christmas Day in 2024, partially due to the calm sea conditions, and the annual end of year figure of 36,800 an̈ounced by the Home Office, where was the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton and Pontefract?
When Yvette Cooper was Shadow Home Secretary she used every opportunity to criticise the Tory Minister in charge of Immigration, Robert Jenkrick, MP in front of a media camera over lack of progress in dealing with this problem.
Labour said that they were going to reduce the number of hotels used to 'temporarily house' illegal immigrants whilst their applications were being processed by the Home Office. The reality is that more are being used.
Where are the thousands of temporary 'portacabins' bought by the Home Office to temporarily house illegal asylum seekers whilst their applications are being processed?
For months these temporary buildings were manufactured in East Yorkshire then transported and craned into position at sites, such as the former RAF camp at Scampton in Lincolnshire.
After lobbying by local residents and the local council this was immediately cancelled by the new Labour government.
So where are these tens of thousands illegal immigrants being temporarily housed?
If the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper MP was around she could give the general public an update.
