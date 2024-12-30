Where was the outrage when Liz Truss sold farmers down the river with her Australia trade deal? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Doug Clark, Cononley.

Regarding your editorial December 12 (tax policy that flies in the face of our food security), and many of your headlines and articles objecting to the tax being imposed on people lucky enough to own more than £1m worth of land (plus the standard untaxed sum of £325,000, plus no tax on the farmhouse).

I don't recall similar levels of outrage being expressed when the disastrous trade deal was done by Liz Truss which will allow Australian farmers to sell cheaper, inferior goods in the UK and the impact this will have on British farmers.

Or the 35 per cent cut in subsidies since Brexit which is already hammering sheep farmers (who are very unlikely to be affected by the new tax).

Tractors are lined up outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, during a protest by farmers over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

I may have missed it but your paper doesn't seem to be that bothered about the 4.3 million children living in poverty in the UK according to the Government's own figures, or the 300,000 people living in temporary accommodation, (according to Shelter).

It may have been hidden in the inner pages but I don't remember seeing anything in your publication about the estimated 190,000 excess deaths caused by austerity between 2010 and 2019, according to a study by the London School of Economics.

Inheritance tax relief was introduced 30 years ago as an aid to working farmers however it has long since morphed into a blatant tax avoidance scheme for the super rich, openly advertised as such by tax experts and solicitors.