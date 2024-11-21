While I am sympathetic to farmers, Labour has difficult decisions to make - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Denise Mccully, Goole.

In response to your headline ‘Reverse the cash grab heaped on farmers’, November 9.

While I fully support British farmers and the need to ensure our food security I am not sure the new inheritance tax rules apply to all farmers in that all farms will be affected and need to be sold off?

Mike Jordan is also quick to condemn the new Labour government asking us to “fight back” without offering any alternative on how to raise adequate revenue to begin to get the country and public services, schools and the NHS in particular, to a place where they can function and do their jobs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street, London. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

After all, it is a necessity to ensure we have an educated, healthy workforce for now and for future generations.

I am a pensioner and yes I have lost my winter fuel allowance but I do not think it was a mean spirited act by the Chancellor, it is a small price to pay to get the country back on track and an NHS service we can be once again be proud of with many of its great achievements let alone the hundreds of lives it has saved over the years.

Therefore I believe it is a sacrifice I am willing to make, and I have spoken to plenty of others who think the same and who also think it should have been a means tested benefit from the beginning.

If any one can come up with any better solutions then let them shout it from the rooftops because I am sure we are willing to listen. However it’s a fact that the ideology of the two main parties has never really changed so let’s not pretend any different.

If we want a country we can once again feel proud of (and there is still a lot to be proud of) and good public services then we have to find the means to fund it.

Given the Labour majority this time low taxes and a run down state is not what the majority of people want.

I have also yet to hear a convincing alternative to the two main parties from the Reform Party other than continuing to blame others for everything.

We cannot turn the clock back, thousands lost their jobs and livelihoods after de-industrialisation then it was the turn of the fishing industry, I am hoping the farmers can find a way to continue to do the work that is necessary to provide the food and protect the land for future generations and not lose faith with a government that has only been in power for months not 14 years.

Blaming others did work in America though so who knows? I can only assert my belief that the general public should focus on the political history of this and other countries so maybe more people will make more informed, well thought out choices for what’s not only best for them but what’s best for the country and all its citizens.