Whitby is reliant on tourism and Christa Ackroyd is right, holiday homes are good for the town - Yorkshire Post Letters

As a long-standing visitor to Whitby, I read with interest Christa Ackroyd’s article in last Saturday’s Yorkshire Post about second home ownership in the town.

Whitby relies on tourism following the demise of the fishing industry. Without the availability of holiday homes I would not have been able to spend many a glorious holiday there, supporting the local economy through eating out, having a pint of locally brewed beer or shopping in one of the many independent shops.

Thousands like me will do the same. You only have to go a short drive out of the town centre and there are examples of shared ownership property with probably the best views in the country.

