Whitby is reliant on tourism and Christa Ackroyd is right, holiday homes are good for the town - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Andy Clegg, Normanton, Wakefield.
As a long-standing visitor to Whitby, I read with interest Christa Ackroyd’s article in last Saturday’s Yorkshire Post about second home ownership in the town.
Whitby relies on tourism following the demise of the fishing industry. Without the availability of holiday homes I would not have been able to spend many a glorious holiday there, supporting the local economy through eating out, having a pint of locally brewed beer or shopping in one of the many independent shops.
Thousands like me will do the same. You only have to go a short drive out of the town centre and there are examples of shared ownership property with probably the best views in the country.
Towns like Whitby need to find a balance, but the people who have invested in the town and brought tourists into the area should not be turned into social pariahs. I for one will be back up this autumn staying in a holiday apartment and again enjoying all Whitby has to offer.