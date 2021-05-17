Whitby lacks the schools, GP surgeries and bus services to cope with housebuilding boom: Yorkshire Post Letters

WHAT a very kind letter from Richard Morton of Sheffield (The Yorkshire Post, May 12) regarding the possible building on the land on Sandsend Road, Whitby, currently used by Whitby Golf Club.
Words simply fail me at the amount of housing that Scarborough Council is allowing to be built in the town at present, and rightly now seen as their cash cow.
What is sad is that there is no thought for the local infrastructure. GP surgeries are full to capacity.
It is not right to have to wait two weeks to see a doctor.
Dentists seem never to function. Both of these professions have been given a healthy rise.
Then we have schools full and parents not always getting the school of their choice.
One of the greatest things missing is a decent bus service for the town.
All the houses being built are not served by a bus. Opposite where I live, we are to have a large care complex but no buses for those poor residents.
Most of the members of the council’s planning committee are from Scarborough, so enough said.
Houses have to be built, but not surely taking away green areas, or have I got this wrong?
