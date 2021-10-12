Whitby’s ‘dreadful’ bus services are harming environment – Yorkshire Post Letters

The frequency of bus services to and from Whitby is causing consternation.

At the corner of Castle Road there is a stone-built bus shelter, and on many of the roads around there are painted signs for bus stops. Unfortunately, none of these are used because in Whitby we have a dreadful local service.

It is now no longer sufficient to have just one bus covering the whole area – that is the Sleights Sainsbury’s bus service.

Over the past few years we have lost the My Bus service, and no one seems to want to do anything about getting a better service for the town.

Do towns like Whitby deserve a better bus service?

Arriva is the only operator and it ignore requests to do anything.

North Yorkshire County Council seems unable to bother, and what about our two local councils?

Houses are being built like breadcakes around town and no-one does anything about the provision of buses in order to minimise car use.

As a country, we are supposed to be doing something about having a greener environment. This seems to exclude Whitby and other coastal resorts in Yorkshire and probably elsewhere.

It is time a full review was undertaken, and let’s have local people give their opinions on bus services and public transport.