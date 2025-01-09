Who thought it was acceptable to give the Yorkshire Water boss a bonus? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: H. B. Chicken, Harrogate.

Yorkshire Water is a monopoly whose single product is free at source. It pays its chief overseer the considerable sum of £657,000 pa.

The people who own the company - the shareholders - get paid, come what may.

There is another group, not apparently part of the company, who decide on salaries and, presumably if earned, bonuses.

Ofwat proposed a fine of £47m against Yorkshire Water in August for failing to manage sewage spills.

These ‘bonus setters’ feel that 657k is insufficient for the overseer and despite a fine of £47m and other failures, have awarded a bonus of £371,000!

There is another group, the Stool Pigeons, who depend on the product and are expected to pick up the bill for this pantomime. One could be forgiven that it looks very much like daylight robbery.