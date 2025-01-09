Who thought it was acceptable to give the Yorkshire Water boss a bonus? - Yorkshire Post Letters
Yorkshire Water is a monopoly whose single product is free at source. It pays its chief overseer the considerable sum of £657,000 pa.
The people who own the company - the shareholders - get paid, come what may.
There is another group, not apparently part of the company, who decide on salaries and, presumably if earned, bonuses.
The company was fined £47m due to many failures.
These ‘bonus setters’ feel that 657k is insufficient for the overseer and despite a fine of £47m and other failures, have awarded a bonus of £371,000!
There is another group, the Stool Pigeons, who depend on the product and are expected to pick up the bill for this pantomime. One could be forgiven that it looks very much like daylight robbery.
It would be interesting to see the job description for the overseer. Presumably the £657k is not just for turning up. It would also be helpful to know the names of the ‘bonus fixers’ and what qualifications are required to be able to ignore a fine of £47m and award completely unjustified bonuses.
