Why a constitutional monarchy is outdated and a written constitution the way forward - Yorkshire Post Letters

In your leading article today (September 13) you write in support of Britain's constitutional monarchy. I disagree.

You claim that monarchy is "the safeguard to the functioning of" our parliamentary democracy; were it so, something would have been done to prevent the crimes, excesses and abuses of the Johnson government, and the incoming prime minister yesterday would have been prevented from summarily sacking the head of the treasury from the civil service.

This is why we need to join France, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and many others in implementing a rational, written constitution containing measures to block rogue governments.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Monarchy and its tamed pet Church of England (created by the Tudor monarchy for its own purposes) act only to keep our society spellbound and anaesthetised when we need to wake up and demand a politics which operates by wise consensus for the good of all of us.