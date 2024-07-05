Why are North Yorkshire residents having to put up with so many power cuts? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Brear, Terrington, York.

Last night (27/06) we had two power cuts. It's not unusual: over the last eight months our village has had five spells with no electricity. We don't live in a third-world nation — on the contrary, we live in cultured, wealthy North Yorkshire — Northern Powergrid territory. In Leeds, and even London, unplanned power cuts are rare.

So why North Yorkshire? Is it that the system hasn't been properly maintained? Do all the North Yorkshire resources go to Rishi Sunak’s home, 22 miles away? Is it all the electric cars? Is it that we don't complain enough?

None of this matters too much, so long as you can call an ambulance because you've fallen downstairs in the dark. Or a fire engine, because your candle fell over. Or even report the problem and check when it might be mended.

A file photo of electricity pylons. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

But here, if the electricity goes off, we might as well be on St Kilda. There's no power, so no broadband, no lighting, no heating and, most importantly, no phone service.

Mobile phone masts need electricity too: they don't work without it so don't expect to be able to call the emergency services.