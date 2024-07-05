Why are North Yorkshire residents having to put up with so many power cuts? - Yorkshire Post Letters
Last night (27/06) we had two power cuts. It's not unusual: over the last eight months our village has had five spells with no electricity. We don't live in a third-world nation — on the contrary, we live in cultured, wealthy North Yorkshire — Northern Powergrid territory. In Leeds, and even London, unplanned power cuts are rare.
So why North Yorkshire? Is it that the system hasn't been properly maintained? Do all the North Yorkshire resources go to Rishi Sunak’s home, 22 miles away? Is it all the electric cars? Is it that we don't complain enough?
None of this matters too much, so long as you can call an ambulance because you've fallen downstairs in the dark. Or a fire engine, because your candle fell over. Or even report the problem and check when it might be mended.
But here, if the electricity goes off, we might as well be on St Kilda. There's no power, so no broadband, no lighting, no heating and, most importantly, no phone service.
Mobile phone masts need electricity too: they don't work without it so don't expect to be able to call the emergency services.
Particularly now that we will all have to make our phone calls through broadband (Digital Voice) we need to tell the phone companies to install batteries at all their 1.4 million masts. It's not expensive. In fact it's a lot cheaper than the legal cases which will pour in following a totally foreseeable breach of duty to ensure that, in the words of Ofcom, 'networks are designed to avoid or reduce single points of failure.'
