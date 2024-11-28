Why are town councils being set up for Harrogate and Scarborough? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I cannot understand why all the market and seaside towns and district councils in North Yorkshire, with the exception of the City of York Council, combined and became one mega authority, and now Harrogate and Scarborough have voted to form new town councils? (The Yorkshire Post, November 15, 2024)

I would like North Yorkshire Council Leader, Carl Les, to explain the benefits to residents of both Harrogate and Scarborough, as they will be charged with an additional precept.

Services that will improve are for example maintenance of public parks, enabling both authorities to enter the prestigious Yorkshire in Bloom, leading to the national Britain in Bloom competition.

Carl Les pictured in 2020.

Other services include better street cleaning, but at an additional cost compared to those living in other North Yorkshire towns who receive a 'standard' service of street cleaning and grounds maintenance.

Purchasing of new gardening tools and mowing machines, whether they are pedestrian or more efficient ride on mowers is an additional expense.

What happened to the old horticultural equipment?

The appointment of a new full time town clerk with administration support and having to purchase new offices, furniture and computers again seems ludicrous.

All this to me seems to be farcical, for this reason, in that this government, and the previous Conservative government is not giving additional set-up funding as is the case with the new Mayoral combined authorities.