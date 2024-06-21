Why are we in Britain incapable of finding our common ground? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mr N Horwood, The Crescent, Filey.

I recently discovered letters written by my two great-uncles, both RAF pilots, whose planes were shot down over Europe during World War II. Reading the words of these brave men, who died long before I was born, brought them to life for me for the first time.

This was fresh in my mind when I noticed, in a local military shop, items of Nazi memorabilia, including a smiley face with a Hitler moustache and a mug with the logo of the notorious SS Panzer division “Das Reich.”

When I posted a picture of these items – which, for me, trivialised the evils of Nazism - on a town Facebook group, I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was woke (not a totally unexpected result, to be honest).

A D-Day wreath-laying service at the war memorial in Victoria Gardens, Leeds, City Centre. PIC: James Hardisty

When our ancestors took on the Nazi regime, liberals and conservatives put aside their differences and united in the face of a unique evil. The women of Britain, too, worked as equals alongside their men in factories and fields.

Today, we live in a society dominated by a ‘them and us’ mentality, reinforced by loud voices in the media and by politicians on both the Left and the Right. Whatever group represents ‘us’, we are expected to believe ‘they’ are the enemy.

British and German soldiers once played a game of football in the no-man’s land between their trenches.

So why, in times of peace, are we in Britain incapable of finding our own common ground?