Why are we so filthy as a nation when it comes to littering? - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Robin Ashley, Sheffield Road, South Anston.

It’s not Great Britain anymore but ‘Waste Britain’. I am not referring to the shenanigans in Birmingham but the ever growing amount of litter discarded everywhere in the UK.

Everywhere you go the verges of roads, footpaths, parks, waterways etc are covered with waste paper, bottles, cans and even items of clothing. Yes, it gets better in summer as the roadside plants disguise it so it's less noticeable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Why are we such a filthy nation? Do we believe in cleaning fairies?

Litter by a bench in St James's Park, London. PIC: PA/The Royal ParksLitter by a bench in St James's Park, London. PIC: PA/The Royal Parks
Litter by a bench in St James's Park, London. PIC: PA/The Royal Parks

It's time that action was taken to clamp down on what is becoming an epidemic. Maybe first it's just the odd sweet wrapper then a truck load fly tipped?

Where I live you are never more than 50 yards from a litter bin but it makes no difference, stuff is even discarded within five feet of a bin. How smart is that?

Don't suppose teachers want to take on another directive after teeth cleaning!

Related topics:Yorkshire PostGreat BritainSouth AnstonBirmingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice