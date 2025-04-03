Why are we so filthy as a nation when it comes to littering? - Yorkshire Post Letters
It’s not Great Britain anymore but ‘Waste Britain’. I am not referring to the shenanigans in Birmingham but the ever growing amount of litter discarded everywhere in the UK.
Everywhere you go the verges of roads, footpaths, parks, waterways etc are covered with waste paper, bottles, cans and even items of clothing. Yes, it gets better in summer as the roadside plants disguise it so it's less noticeable.
Why are we such a filthy nation? Do we believe in cleaning fairies?
It's time that action was taken to clamp down on what is becoming an epidemic. Maybe first it's just the odd sweet wrapper then a truck load fly tipped?
Where I live you are never more than 50 yards from a litter bin but it makes no difference, stuff is even discarded within five feet of a bin. How smart is that?
Don't suppose teachers want to take on another directive after teeth cleaning!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.