Why aren't house builders building more bungalows? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I am surprised that domestic house building companies or developers have not adapted to the needs of house buyers by not building and providing enough bungalows for those who want to downsize as they get older (The Yorkshire Post, Property section, September 27, 2025.

Surely this is not a new problem to the housing market?

Where I live in Hedon, there is a fairly large housing estate on a 30 acre farming plot which is commonly known as Inman's estate, named after the longest road which has 70 per cent bungalows and 30 per cent two and three bedroom houses.

A small bungalow on a summer day. PIC: Alamy/PA

I believe that this estate was built in the 1970s and now I observe that as bungalows are coming back on the for sale market, they are sold fairly quickly, even during the darkest winter months, when the housing market can be slow?

So why aren't house builders not building more bungalows?

Or is it because there isn't the same profit margins in building a two bedroom bungalow compared to a two bedroom house on the same size building plot?

I hope that the new housing secretary, Steven Reed, will reverse this trend under Labour's ambitious building programme of building 150,000 houses and bungalows each year during this Parliament.

One thing which really worries me is that some of these housing estates will be built on 'flood plains' and with 'global warming' are likely to flood which is devastating for families.

Is land purchase on flood plains a lot cheaper for developers than land which is well above sea level and safer to build on?