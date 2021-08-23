Why Barnsley is best for shops – Yorkshire Post Letters

Town centre shopping in Barnsley has been praised by one reader.

ALTHOUGH living just a stone’s throw from Barnsley town centre, my wife and I hadn’t been there until a few days ago after nearly a two-year absence due to Covid. How impressed we were.

Contrary to common belief that high streets, with their rows of well-known stores, had had their day as more and more people shop online, Barnsley’s new shopping development shows that its council has placed its belief in the future of such shops, as well as a large flourishing market.

Admittedly some big names have disappeared but they will always be replaced by lesser-known names, which nevertheless will give their customers good service.

We also noted that the town centre had a real buzz about it, including a singer with a voice of true professional quality entertaining us.

Barnsley shopping centre has always been well supported by the local population, which actually includes the residents of several smaller towns and many villages, and all indications are that that will continue well into the future.

Well done, Barnsley Council, for being so forward looking and placing faith in those local people.