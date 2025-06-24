Why Britain cannot afford to get involved in any conflicts with the US - Yorkshire Post Letters
British experience of alliances with the US from Afghanistan to Iraq has been unsatisfactory, either for any involvement at all in the case of Afghanistan (our long history there should have been a warning enough) to unsatisfactory strategies for exits in the case of the Iraq hostilities.
To become involved with the US in this conflict, at a time when their military is under the control and direction of the current President, spells disaster. In any case, association in such a way with a nation, whose President threatens the assassination of another Head of State, creates an altogether unacceptable return to barbarism of the past. No economic considerations can justify such a step.
Suppose the Prime Minister still decides to join the US in any military capacity. In that case, it should only be on conditions, including reversal of the US policy adverse to European security and pressure on Israel directed at Palestinian relief.
There are too many sabres being rattled by too many people on too many fronts.
