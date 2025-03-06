Why Britain should not prioritise carbon capture and storage - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Prof DJ Evans BSc PhD FRSC FHEA, Tuttles Lane West, Wymondham.

Governments often favour large-scale projects and high-profile announcements, but these don’t always deliver the best results. The current emphasis on carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities is a case in point.

While CCS seems promising in theory, with its claims to offer low-carbon energy and hydrogen production, it has crucial drawbacks. CCS is expensive, energy-intensive and carries a high risk of significant underperformance, and in any case cannot capture the emissions from extracting and transporting gas.

This is especially true as energy and hydrogen CCS facilities will depend heavily on imported gas, particularly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). Producing and transporting LNG generates substantial methane emissions, undermining its environmental benefits.

In March, a case before the London Appeal Court will challenge whether CCS, touted by the government as a tool to achieve Net Zero, might actually hinder progress by making Net Zero harder and more expensive to reach.

It’s time to reconsider and explore more effective alternatives – solutions that are affordable, create jobs in communities that need them most, and carry fewer risks.

One such solution already exists: a major expansion of renewable energy and energy storage systems. This approach would quickly reduce our reliance on imported gas, the emissions associated with it and the price spikes that result from gas-dependency.

We should accelerate the development of proven energy storage technologies. Pumped hydro storage, for example, can effectively manage excess renewable energy.

Additionally, the UK should develop the huge potential of liquid air storage, a critical technology for long-duration energy storage.