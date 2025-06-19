Why businesses need to examine the ethics of their supply chains - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Prof DJ Evans BSc PhD FRSC FHEA, Tuttles Lane West, Wymondham.

As businesses around the world examine the ethics of their supply chains, one critical issue remains too often ignored: the rights of indigenous peoples and the environmental impact of industrial operations.

Much of what we consume - minerals, timber, agricultural products - originates from lands that are home to indigenous communities. These lands are not only culturally sacred but often hold fragile ecosystems vital to our planet’s health. Yet too many supply chains are still linked to deforestation, water pollution, and land appropriation carried out without the free, prior, and informed consent of indigenous people.

If companies are serious about sustainability, they must start with transparency. This means mapping their supply chains down to the source, ending relationships with suppliers who exploit people or nature, and engaging indigenous communities as equal partners not afterthoughts.

A recently burnt forest. PIC: Suzie Hubbard/WWF-UK/PA Wire

Protecting indigenous rights isn’t just a legal or moral imperative; it’s one of the most effective strategies we have to safeguard the environment. Indigenous stewardship has preserved biodiversity and slowed deforestation, often in places most vulnerable to climate change.

As consumers and citizens, we should demand that corporations lead with responsibility, not just profit. Supply chains must serve people and the planet, not destroy them.