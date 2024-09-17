Why compensation calls for Covid jab complications are are unwarranted - Yorkshire Post Letters
I couldn’t agree less with your comment (The Yorkshire Post, September 14) that “Victims of Covid jab complications deserve compensation payouts”. Certainly, these people were extremely unfortunate and deserving of our sympathy. But the rush to equate this with deserving compensation is one of the banes of our time.
There is no suggestion that the rapid introduction of the various vaccines constituted impropriety or negligence. The advice to have the vaccination is still regarded as having been reasonable.
No adult with mental capacity was given it against their wishes. Some people, such as carers, may be able to claim they went to the front of the queue out of altruism.
The term ‘compensation’ fits ill with a situation in which there is no fault or liability. It seems particularly inappropriate when demanded, in the name of ‘justice’, from a company (Astra-Zeneca) which undertook the project on a ‘no profit’ basis.
One can envisage a scheme of collective insurance to help those who suffer misfortune, but why would that favour those who suffer badly from a treatment over those afflicted by the illness itself?
Why indeed limit help to medical matters rather than having a general fund to cover bad luck?
