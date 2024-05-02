I feel it is a disgrace the way that KCOM has treated customers in Hedon (The Yorkshire Post, April 12, 2024).

Why couldn't the trial of sharing infrastructure have started in January 2024 instead of May 2024?

There are over 500 ugly, impregnated with creosote, telegraph poles on the streets of Hedon, when, if KCOM had done this trial with its competitors earlier in 2024 there could have been a lot less blotting the landscape of Hedon.

KCOM's headquarters on Carr Lane, Hull.

I appreciate that there needs to be some as the underground infrastructure is not in place.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council planted a line of flowering Cherry trees two years ago at the entrance to Leaf Sale farm housing estate in south Hedon, and MS3 have positioned two telegraph poles at either end of the line of trees.

Sometime in the future, as the trees grow they will have to be pruned spoiling the shape of the trees.

Surely MS3 should work around existing trees?

East Riding of Yorkshire Council was supposed to have been consulted by MS3's planning team on positions of telegraph poles, but clearly in this instance this has not occurred. Why, because this has been a 'desk top' exercise by Guy Miller, Chief Executive Officer of MS3 and his team.

For the inconvenience that MS3 have caused to residents of Hedon, Guy Miller should plant a small woodland, of at least 500 trees on the outskirts of Hedon, on public land owned by either Hedon Town Council or East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and this could develop into a nature walk for school children.