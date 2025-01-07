Why did HTS in Syria go from being terrorists to rebels with whom we have diplomatic contact? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Louis Shawcross, Inns Court, Royal Hillsborough, Co. Down, N. Ireland.

The new dictator in Syria is Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the leader of the terrorist organisation, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which had a pivotal role in overthrowing the Assad regime.

Julani was the deputy to al-Qaeda leader, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, in Iraq. So al-Julani was the al-qaeda deputy leader in Iraq when al-qaeda were killing British and American soldiers. There's no doubt about that.

Then he went to Syria and became the deputy to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of Isis, no less. UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, then has the gall to say to the House of Commons on December 9 that the UK should be "cautious" about the new regime.

Members from Bashar Assad's Syrian army period line up to register with Syrian rebels as part of a "identification and reconciliation process". PIC: AP Photo/Leo Correa

$8 trillion has been spent on the US-led global "war on terror" since 2001 and now we're told we should be "cautious".

He was a known terrorist not so long ago and had a bounty of $10 million on his head, or "for information leading to his capture". The US State Department listed al-Julani as a "specially designated global terrorist". What is going on?

We just need to be "cautious" now, do we? There's no need to send British troops abroad anymore to stop these terrorists from taking over parts of the world and establishing their caliphates? There's no longer any need for British troops to lose their lives keeping the world safe from terrorists like al-Julani and his terrorist army, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Then, incredibly, on December 15, David Lammy said the British Government was in "diplomatic contact" with the Syrian terrorist group now in power in Syria.

"Rebels" they're now called, cynically. Sad times for the UK and the rest of the world. It's not that we're being led by donkeys. It's far worse than that. We're being led by a satanic network of gangs. They have taken us over. But they aren't trying very hard anymore to disguise the sheer vulgarity of their ways.

It's all now basically out in the open and in our faces. They don't care because, to all intents and purposes, they have conditioned us into somnambulism and bewilderment.