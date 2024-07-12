Why did M&S close its flagship store at the Broadway in Bradford? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

The bosses at Marks & Spencer have said that they will not "leave city centres" (The Yorkshire Post, July 4).

At the AGM they were asked if they had given up on the high street.

The response stated that “No, we haven't given up on the high street. We have a very important store rotation programme but we are absolutely not trying to leave city centres - that has never been our intention/ We do have some older stores that are hard and costly to maintain and run so we have to look at that."

It was also said that the programme of closures, refurbishments and relocations follows a previous lack of necessary investment.

"Our store rotation is really a catch-up programme on the last 20 years as we have previously under-invested."

All the above does not reconcile itself with the recent closure of the flagship Broadway store in Bradford city centre, which was said to be due to store rotation.

That seems like utter nonsense in view of the remarks at the AGM and perhaps M&S bosses would like to explain that closure in more detail.

One suspects that the main reason for closure of this relatively new store was that it was not profitable, but something that the company was not willing to admit?