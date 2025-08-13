Why does Yorkshire Water not employ someone who knows what they are doing? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Margaret Barker, Darley, North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several years ago when Yorkshire had a drought Yorkshire Water ran pipes connecting Kielder reservoir in Northumberland to rivers and into reservoirs in the Yorkshire area.

So why could this not happen now with the 2025 drought?

We were told that the pipes had been sealed because the water from the Kielder reservoir was too cold for the crayfish in the rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low water levels at a Yorkshire Water reservoir. PIC: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

This beggars belief, we are not allowed to have the water from Kielder because we could kill crayfish be they native to Britain or the American crayfish which kill our native crayfish.

Yorkshire Water have not got to grips with the distribution of water, the leakage of water, the sewage discharged into our rivers, they pay their directors vast amounts of money, they pay their investors high dividends, our charges for the use of water just keep rising.

Who is going to stop this abuse of our water? Which should be free to the users, not a big business enterprise.