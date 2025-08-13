Why does Yorkshire Water not employ someone who knows what they are doing? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Margaret Barker, Darley, North Yorkshire.

Several years ago when Yorkshire had a drought Yorkshire Water ran pipes connecting Kielder reservoir in Northumberland to rivers and into reservoirs in the Yorkshire area.

So why could this not happen now with the 2025 drought?

We were told that the pipes had been sealed because the water from the Kielder reservoir was too cold for the crayfish in the rivers.

Low water levels at a Yorkshire Water reservoir. PIC: Dave Higgens/PA Wireplaceholder image
Low water levels at a Yorkshire Water reservoir. PIC: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

This beggars belief, we are not allowed to have the water from Kielder because we could kill crayfish be they native to Britain or the American crayfish which kill our native crayfish.

Yorkshire Water have not got to grips with the distribution of water, the leakage of water, the sewage discharged into our rivers, they pay their directors vast amounts of money, they pay their investors high dividends, our charges for the use of water just keep rising.

Who is going to stop this abuse of our water? Which should be free to the users, not a big business enterprise.

Come on Yorkshire Water why not employ someone who knows what they are doing, enough is enough.

