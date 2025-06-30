Why doesn’t Parliament have a say over our involvement in the Middle East? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Louis Shawcross, Co. Down.

Does no one else feel that the future of the world is largely being decided in the Middle East - not by nations alone, but by powerful supranational forces pursuing their own agendas, indifferent to the wellbeing of ordinary people of any creed, class or colour?

It seems to be about profit from war itself and the rebuilding that follows, benefiting only a small, shadowy group of shareholders, facilitators and financiers who operate in secretive, often malicious networks.

Meanwhile, millions may perish, resources are wasted, societies are damaged or collapse, and global economies suffer from rising oil prices.

Palestinian youth and children are seen at a tent camp set up amid war-damaged infrastructure in Gaza City. PIC: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

The UK prides itself on being the first true parliamentary democracy. So when did that change? Why is it so difficult even to hold a Commons vote on whether to involve ourselves in recent Middle East conflicts, or in Ukraine?

Why does Britain constantly trail behind US foreign policy, when the UK Parliament is supposed to be sovereign - not Washington D.C, banks, investment firms, or large foundations, all of which hold disproportionate sway over UK decisions on major issues?

The truth is, 99.99 per cent of people gain nothing from war. On the contrary, they lose enormously. It’s all a massive scam.

The crucial point is that these powers need our compliance: we are the ones who fight, produce, transport, maintain and ultimately wield the weapons of war; we craft the propaganda; and we condemn those who seek peace.