Why Donald Trump trade deal could be good for Britain and Brexit – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David T Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

DON’T those who represent the 46 per cent who want the state visit of President Trump not to go ahead (The Yorkshire Post, May 28) realise that when we eventually leave the EU (if indeed we do), a generous trade deal with America is essential?

There is no doubt in my mind that had he been allowed to address both Houses of Parliament he would a) have re-emphasised the ‘special relationship’ that the two countries share, and b) state that when it came to trade the UK would be at the top of the list, instead of being at the bottom, as I believe Barack Obama had suggested.

President Trump may not be top of the popularity stakes in this country, but when it comes to the issue of trade, we cannot afford to let personal feelings outweigh the good the president could, and probably would, do for us.

From: Janet Berry, Barfield, Hambleton.

WHAT dreadful treatment Theresa May has had to put up with. Bullying and discourtesy from her own government and Brussels – and such cruelty when she resigned from the national media.

When you look what is on offer to replace her, it is not appealing. We emailed Jacob Rees-Mogg, Dominic Grieve, Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab saying how we had left the Conservatives as we were appalled by their behaviour.

For the most part, we got the standard reply saying ‘we can’t reply to you because you are not in our constituency’ – but Dominic Raab not only wrote explaining why he resigned as Brexit Secretary but included his speech, which was impressive.

As for the obnoxious hobgoblin John Bercow, he must be the worst Speaker we have had and should be forcibly removed as soon as possible. It is all very unsettling. Oh for a strong competent leader – but I don’t think we have one.

From: Peter Asquith-Cowen, First Lane, Anlaby.

THE impact of the Tory education policies is frightening. Not one youngster on free school meals got into Oxbridge from the whole of the North East of England and the Humberside region. Herein lies a tale. Government policies have had a devastating impact on the North. The country is not only divided on Brexit, but the class divide has widened astonishingly.

This is entirely the result of Tory misrule. Are you surprised they did so badly in recent elections? I am in favour of bringing about an effective new government, and creating a reaction to all the damage the Tories have caused. It is high time for a general election, even a new Lib/Lab pact.

As for Nigel Farage, he’s not all he’s cracked up to be. A lot of hot air without any real substance. A six-week wonder.

From: Paul Muller, Wakefield.

WE now have 12 MPs aspiring to be Prime Minister, each one with a different manifesto. This demonstrates the utter confusion in the Conservative Party.

Most of the candidates say that they will renegotiate the deal signed by Theresa May and all 27 EU nations. This is not possible. Some say that we should just crash out. To hell with the country and the poor citizens.

What is democracy? The people can change their minds and vote every four or five years for the government that they want. This is what happens in most western nations.

What is dictatorship? The people cannot change their minds and cannot vote for a change under penalty of imprisonment or execution.

Time to protect free speech

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

AFTER the decision to allow a private prosecution by Remainers to be brought against Boris Johnson for the claims made on the Leave battle bus, is it now time for the Mother of Parliaments to pass a law establishing our equivalent of the American First Amendment right to free speech?

Or do we instead prosecute MPs who were voted in on the promises made in their manifestos to honour the result of the 2016 referendum for deliberately refusing to do so?

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

CONGRATULATIONS to the Brexit Party on their EU win. However the job is only partly done. They now need to win the parliamentary seat in Peterborough next Thursday to show Westminster they are a credible force.

Confusion over cobbles

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

WHAT a splendid article by Alison Bellamy (The Yorkshire Post, May 28).

I just wish that she had given a bit more of a boost to the re-vitalised Piece Hall in Halifax, which draws in hundreds of new people into Calderdale.

I have one criticism of the article: she mentions “cobbled towns”. I have lived in Calderdale for 62 of my 82 years and can’t think of even one “cobbled town”. I think she is really referring to setts, quite different from cobbles!

UK’s status will be diminished

From: John Van der Gucht, Clayton Hall Road, Cross Hills.

THE annual numbers of migrants is raised, but no recognition that half are from outside the EU.

A patriotic note is sounded, and as an Englishman, I am proud of my Essex-born and bred parents, who did their bit in the war, and contributed to the public good after.

Brexit, on the contrary, will diminish, and damage, our standing in the world.