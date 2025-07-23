Why Driffield Agricultural Show for me stands out as the best - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

In Yorkshire, we are lucky to have so many agricultural shows to visit with family and friends.

The largest is the Great Yorkshire Show which attracts 140,000 visitors over four days, which in my opinion makes it more comfortable compared to when the show was three days.

Many of the smaller agricultural shows, such as Honley, Emley, Thornton-le-Dale, Penistone and Nidderdale are friendly and bring the rural communities together.

The Driffield Agricultural Show in 2023. PIC: James Hardisty

But in my opinion, the Driffield Agricultural Show is the best one-day show in Britain.

It has, like all the aforementioned agricultural shows, something for everyone, such as livestock, poultry and rabbit competitions, machinery displays and demonstrations of working forestry management machinery, not to mention floristry and plant displays.

I met a farmer at the Great Yorkshire Show who is 88 years young with his wife from Hemsworth, who was reminiscing about his schooldays when his parents asked if he could finish school early on a Friday afternoon so that he could help with the harvest on the farm.

I had a conversation with a man who was demonstrating hedge laying, who said that it was difficult to encourage young people to take up this rural skill and it is another dying art.

The Government through Defra is encouraging hedge planting which needs maintaining, otherwise the effectiveness of keeping sheep and other cattle in fields will be lost.

How many primary schoolteachers take the pupils to local agricultural shows?