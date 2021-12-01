Why GPs deserve more respect from patients – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Lyn Gregory, Rastrick.

The availability of GP appointments continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

I HAVE just been reading the letters (The Yorkshire Post, November 27) about people failing to be able to contact their GP practice.

I really feel for these people as I have a chronic respiratory disease and would be very distressed if I was in their position. As it is, my GP practice, Longroyde Surgery at Rastrick, has been brilliant.

From the very start of the pandemic, I have never felt abandoned by the doctors. I’m not someone who is always first in the queue on Monday morning but, due to the length of the duration of the pandemic,  there have been times when it has been important for me  to be able to contact the practice or my doctor, and they have  not let me down once. So, thank you Dr Preston and your colleagues, for making these scary times as good as they can be.

I am 67 years, live on my own and my family are non-drivers who live at a distance so having GPs, who are as dedicated to their patients as mine are, is a blessing which should be enjoyed by all in an ideal world.

I would appreciate if this could be printed – neglect by GPs is not as widespread as some people may think and, as someone once told me, ‘if you’re not happy about something, let your feet do the talking’.

