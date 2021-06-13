Why Harrogate town centre revamp plans are flawed – Yorkshire Post Letters

Plans to redevelop Harrogate town centre are prompting much debate and discussion. Photo: Gerard Binks.

INSUFFICIENT thought has been given to how people would use the area of Harrogate impacted by the £7.9m Gateway project to create a more attractive entrance to the town.

They need to walk, cycle, use public transport or cars. People often have suitcases or children in buggies, or are disabled.

I would argue that two road lanes are needed, the one nearest the station for buses, coaches, taxis and cars going to the railway station or shops that side for delivery. The other lane for deliveries to shops on that side or vehicles passing through like emergency services.

Do not have the car park between the bus and train station, as surely this could be used for taxis and cycle racks, effectively creating Harrogate Transport Interchange. The landscaping improvements must include removal of the unsightly fence covering the station brickwork.

Yes there needs to be a good crossing for everybody near the train station. The hard and soft landscaping of Station Parade needs to be better and reflect the attractive heritage of the surrounding buildings and features and also the high quality floral planting, which Harrogate is famous for and attracts visitors.

The Harrogate Tap and Everyman Cinema are good examples of recent developments as is the attractive metal work at the bus station. Surely, with Harlow Carr and the Valley Gardens Gardens in the town and horticultural expertise at Harrogate Borough Council, some good advice would be readily available locally?

Seats are useful in this area too and an attractive welcoming information map would be more informative than the big H shown on the design picture. James Street could maybe be pedestrianised if acceptable to the businesses there.

Surely it makes sense for Parliament Street to go back to being two-way traffic as part of the solution? Why on earth should it cost the huge sum which NYCC has suggested?

There are already two lanes and some traffic would just go in a different direction. This route is really quite open in its landscape for most of its length to help air quality. Yes, the junction near the Royal Hall needs careful consideration.

Although the trend is thankfully towards electric vehicles, part of the solution would be for people to use their cars more sparingly and hopefully the trend towards massive SUVs may reverse. Just my thoughts. Please listen to our local businesses’ views and advice about this project.