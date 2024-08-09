Why has it been made impossible to get into Leeds by car? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Birkwood Farm, Altofts, Normanton.

Today my wife and I attempted to drive into the once great city of Leeds for a little retail therapy. Unfortunately almost every road approaching the city centre was blocked by either roadworks or no entry signs and reaching our favourite car park in Albion Street, formerly Schofields car park, was impossible for me, being of mature years and probably not as up to date as I should be.

City Square was, as far as I could understand, completely pedestrianised, making access difficult or impossible for elderly folks who struggle to walk very far.

Perhaps this is a cunning plan to restrict probable customers from accessing shops and businesses in the central part of this once great city.

A view of a traffic junction in Leeds city centre. PIC: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Maybe the same hostile sentiments we are seeing being expressed in many European holiday destinations, are contagious, and have infected the council and its officers who manage the city of Leeds.

Shopkeepers and businesses who rely on high levels of footfall from pedestrians must be tearing their hair out and wondering how on earth will they manage to keep paying the rates demanded from them by the city council.