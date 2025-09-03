Why has the King's cypher disappeared from new Royal Mail postboxes? - Yorkshire Post Letters
The Yorkshire Post today (August 28) carries the news-release of the latest ‘Royal’ Mail postboxes, which include a parcel flap. These will not display the king's CR cypher.
Even as an ardent republican I do find this rather startling. It further highlights for me the contradiction in terms of a privately-owned business being called "royal", something which I don't think should be allowed.
It should also encourage us to mull what should happen to our postboxes in the longer term - they'll probably have to be adopted by local residents' community groups, otherwise they'll be removed and scrapped.
I saw recently in The Yorkshire Post an article about a chap who has collected examples of every type of postbox - how admirably prescient of him. I continue to hope that Britain will wean itself off the monarchy eventually but I wanted to see it done through Parliament rather than having all things royal taken over by businesses - how typical that would be.
Sponsored knighthoods dispensed by an AI-powered king-avatar in the Amazon Buckingham Palace. This is perhaps a new and potentially clinching argument for republicanism - ‘let's choose a president before Amazon takes over the monarchy!’