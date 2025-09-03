Why has the King's cypher disappeared from new Royal Mail postboxes? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Kent House Road, Beckenham.

The Yorkshire Post today (August 28) carries the news-release of the latest ‘Royal’ Mail postboxes, which include a parcel flap. These will not display the king's CR cypher.

Even as an ardent republican I do find this rather startling. It further highlights for me the contradiction in terms of a privately-owned business being called "royal", something which I don't think should be allowed.

It should also encourage us to mull what should happen to our postboxes in the longer term - they'll probably have to be adopted by local residents' community groups, otherwise they'll be removed and scrapped.

Royal Mail's new postbox of the future. PIC: Royal Mail/PA Wire

I saw recently in The Yorkshire Post an article about a chap who has collected examples of every type of postbox - how admirably prescient of him. I continue to hope that Britain will wean itself off the monarchy eventually but I wanted to see it done through Parliament rather than having all things royal taken over by businesses - how typical that would be.