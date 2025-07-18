Why Hedon needs a 'pocket' park on the Inmans housing estate - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

The small market town of Hedon in East Yorkshire needs a pocket park for the residents living on the Inmans housing estate.

Hedon has a park on Westlands housing estate, which has a fantastic children's playground serving west Hedon, and a play park on the large Leaf Sale private housing estate.

There is Watson Park which is an informal field, containing three wild flower meadow areas. But the restrictions in a covenant written by the person who donated the field, states that no 'structures', this includes provision of seats, can be erected. However in the past a large log has been carved out into a seat.

Inmans is a large sprawling housing estate, which incidentally has a primary school, but no park was built in the 1960s when the housing estate was built.

Inmans housing estate which is located in the north of this historic market town doesn't have a park for its residents.

Inman's estate demographics are changing, from elderly residents to more residents with young families moving into this desirable area of Hedon.

One of the vast grass areas, which has no trees to speak of, needs the area upgraded into a 'pocket park' which could be designed and developed by Hedon's Community.

The open space areas are jointly owned by Hedon Town Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council who basically mow the grass on a 10 day cycle.

One of these areas should be landscaped into a pocket park, with input from residents and pupils from Inmans Primary School.

Town and ward councillors need to get their heads out of the sand and listen to residents' needs which should have been done 60 years ago.

All it needs are a few seats and a perennial flower bed with scented flowers, linked together by a footpath made of road planings (recycled tarmacadam lifted and resurfaced with new tarmacadam).