Why I and many like me try to avoid using emails as much as we can - Yorkshire Post Letters

Dr AD Laurence, Cliff Street, Whitby.

With reference to Greg Wright’s article in TYP, October 10: it is not simply because of a ‘lack of confidence’ that many individuals of all ages steer away from becoming engaged in being ‘online’.

Many, like me, refuse out of choice, so as to have as little as possible to do with the internet; in particular, I have banned emails from my life, and feel all the better for it.

I am coming across an increasing number of individuals who are desperate to rid themselves of the shackle of emails, but feel obliged to continue with them because of business or family commitments. Many find them irritating and exhausting.

A girl working on her computer and snacking at the same time. PIC: iStock/PA

My evidence shows that an increasing number of individuals are becoming increasingly neurotic as a result of having to devote considerable portions of their otherwise-free lives to an increasing and unwanted dependency on the internet or ‘artificial intelligence’.

I think that you will find that in the immediate future, more and more individuals will be wilfully disengaging themselves from the neurotic shackle that emails truly are - but nevertheless will continue to use the overwhelming research resources available online, perhaps, when necessary, by a casual, relaxing browse at a computer in the local public library.

Otto Inglis, Crossgates, Fife.

This disastrous budget is the inevitable result of people who lack real world business experience putting their naive prejudices before basic economics. The Labour party, in common with other ‘progressive’ parties, hates the private sector (especially small business people), private landlords and anyone with enough wealth to be independent of the state. This dreadful mindset informs all their policy decisions.

What Rachel Reeves, Keir Starmer and all socialists forget is that the people they detest are not cardboard cutouts but real people with agency, who will react to their actions.

So entrepreneurs will follow the non-doms in emigrating to places where their talent and energy are rewarded. Similarly, private landlords will sell up, or invest less in their property, thus contracting the rental market. With higher costs and higher taxes, businesses will invest less and employ fewer people.

None of these predictable consequences will benefit the ordinary people, whom our political class pretend to care about.

Jim Buckley, Ackton.

We all share the same values, says Putin (October 25) with his vision of a new democratic global order. So I looked on the net for enlightenment. It involves a more democratic, inclusive, multipolar, world order, based on international law and the UN Charter, he says.

You need to dig deeper to find the new definition of democracy. It is chosen by the people. Like sovereignty, it only concerns the people of that country, and no-one can interfere.

All that's required is to ruthlessly suppress dissent - by any means, and you are left with no complaint. Therefore the people have chosen, and by the new definition, it is democratic.

What we see in Ukraine is the establishment of such a new, more democratic order. By utterly ruthless undemocratic means, the people of Ukraine are being encouraged in their choice of more democracy.

Chris Hunter, Farnham.

I have to admit to a hefty snort of derision and a roll of the eyes when reading the letter from Mr Parkin ('Climate mirage' - October 26, The YP). The climate change denial bus went over the cliff a quarter of a century ago.

I am staring down 60 and what I experienced as the seasons in the 70s, 80s and 90s are so hugely different to what we get now, as to feel like a different planet at times. If you had told me back in the 1990s that I would experience 40 degrees centigrade in the UK in my lifetime I would have thought you mad, but it happened.

The vast amount of scientifically based evidence for climate change and the evidence of our own eyes and the news from around the world should be overwhelming for even the most stubborn of minds.

The Amazon is burning, the ice at both poles is melting, hurricanes and storms are getting stronger and sea levels and major flooding incidents are rising.

Scientists are highly aware of natural temperature cycles. What we have now is something very different and we are causing it.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Two months after Chris Kaba was shot dead by police in south London on September 5, 2022, Maggie Chapman, a Green MSP, tabled a motion which demanded “justice” for Chris Kaba and expressed “distress” at his death. She also expressed solidarity with those who marched in London “to demand justice for Mr Kaba”. MPs were not so stupid. The MSPs who signed the motion were Maggie Chapman, Katy Clark, Ariane Burgess, Ross Greer, Gillian Mackay, Mark Ruskell, Karen Adam, Bill Kidd, Fulton MacGregor, Audrey Nicol, David Torrance, Paul Sweeney and Mercedes Villalba.