Why I as an 86-year-old welcome stringent driving legislation - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

Recently there has been considerable talk in Government over car safety and in particular the need for eye tests for all drivers over 70.

Personally I welcome this and that beside being 86 myself. My long vision is fine, though I have a pair of glasses dedicated to reading more especially during the winter months.

That apart I should welcome legislation aimed at banning the intensely bright and blinding laser beams on many models, doubtless aimed at being able to see further ahead and thereby driving faster. These wretched items are lethal.

Motorway traffic on the motorway. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

On a more general front surely it is time that all vehicles had a speed limiter fitted? Cars in particular very often can attain twice the all island speed limit of 70 mph. Indeed there are several models advertising a top speed of three times our island limit.

I suggest a limit for all vehicles not already fitted with a speed limiter of 80 mph. Why 10 mph over the limit?